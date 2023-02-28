Some respite, as govt reduces petrol price by Rs5

The federal government on Tuesday announced a decrease of Rs5 per liter in the price of petrol for the next fortnight until March 15.

The Finance Ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

The price of diesel, however, remains unchanged.

According to the details shared by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the price of petrol, after slashing it by Rs5, will be Rs267 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel will remain unchanged at Rs280 per liter.

The rate of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs15 to Rs187.73 per liter, while light diesel oil will be available for Rs184.68 per liter after its rate was reduced by Rs12.

Earlier, Ogra dropped a ‘gas bomb’ on commercial, domestic consumers.