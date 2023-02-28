Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28th February 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28th February 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28th February 2023 Recommended Imran Khan gets bail in three separate cases but non-bailable arrest warrant in Toshakhana case ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh Yasir Hussain’s banter with Nida Yasir steals the show at Ushna Shah’s wedding Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits TLP observes nationwide strike against govt over hike in fuel prices Xiaomi unveils its latest AR glasses, beating Apple to punch