Inflation to remain up to 30% in coming months, predicts economic outlook

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday issued the monthly ‘Economic Update and Outlook for January’ report, according to which inflation is anticipated to remain high in the coming months before easing out gradually.

The report says it is expected that inflation will remain around 28 to 30% in the coming months.

The key reasons it cites are uncertain political and economic environment, pass through of currency depreciation, recent rise in energy prices and increase in administered prices and political unrest.

Despite considerable challenges, both at domestic and external fronts, the fiscal sector performance remained satisfactory, the report stated.

“The government has been able to restrict the fiscal deficit in terms of GDP at the same level as last year while primary balance remained in surplus,” says the monthly Economic Update and Outlook for January 2023.

According to the report, the improvement is largely attributed to the government’s expenditure management strategy, which resulted in a 3.9% decline in federal non-mark-up expenditures on the back of a decline in subsidies and grant.

Monetary Policy Committee meeting rescheduled for March 2

Progress in BISP

The current policy stance has enabled the government to increase expenditures on vulnerable segments of society through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and poverty alleviation fund.

On the revenue side, despite a slowdown in economic activity, tax and non-tax collection have improved.

FBR performance

The Federal Board of Revenue’s tax collection has maintained its growth trajectory above 18% during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Encouragingly, the domestic tax collection, in particular direct taxes, are growing at a rapid pace, indicating effective implementation of administrative and enforcement measures.

Although risks to domestic resource mobilization efforts persist due to economic activity and growth slowdown. However, continuing efforts to boost tax collection would aid in meeting the full year target.

Hopes from mini-budget

Similarly, the recently enacted Rs170 billion additional taxes may support improving the tax collection.

The stabilization policy of the government has been successful in improving the current account deficit by 67% reduction during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, whereas the non-markup current expenditures are also significantly reduced to contain fiscal deficit.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, interest payments on the government’s debt significantly contribute to the total expenditures, which can limit the government’s fiscal space to carry out its normal operations, investments, and social and structural policies if the trend continues.

Removal of cap from US dollar

A couple of weeks ago, the market corrected to minimize the difference between interbank and open market exchange rates, whereas more recently, it is corrected by 5% appreciation of the rupee, given its economic fundamentals, according to the report.

Agriculture and Kissan Package

On the agriculture side, as of now, favorable weather conditions and the uptake of inputs by the farmers are expected to play their positive role in meeting the wheat target of 28.4 million tons.

Further, the disbursements made under the Kissan Package will have a positive impact on agriculture productivity and the overall economic activity.

For January, large scale manufacturing is expected to grow, as compared to the previous month, partly due to seasonal factors.

Measured on year-on-year basis, LSM output may marginally decline, mainly due to the high base effect in the reference period.