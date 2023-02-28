Imad Wasim hopeful Karachi Kings will reach next round

Karachi Kings’ captain Imad Wasim is still hopeful that his team will reach the next round of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as they lost some close matches but won in a convincing manner.

Karachi Kings won both matches against top two teams Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, that too by big margins.

Although they lost four matches but their net run rate is also positive due to their big wins and close losses.

He also defended not including Tabraiz Shamsi in the team in first few matches and said their priority was Imran Tahir due to his experience.

Imad Wasim, who will play in his hometown Rawalpindi/Islamabad in next few matches, said that crowd makes a lot of distance with their support.

He thanked Karachi crowd for coming to support them throughout the matches in Karachi, even though they were losing.

Imad Wasim said the points table would have looked different had they won the close games and they could have been on top of the table.

The 2020 PSL winning captain said if the luck goes their way, they could still reach the next round and change their fortunes in the playoff matches.

Imad Wasim also hailed Tayyab Tahir, who scored half-century in his debut game and hoped that he would play vital role in remaining matches.