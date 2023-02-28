ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team and a heavy contingent of police conducted a raid on Tuesday on the Muzaffargarh residence of former PTI MPA Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti, and recovered over Rs120.5 million.

The raid was led by Anti-Corruption Punjab Additional Director General Waqas Hasan. The team found the money stashed in two safes in the form of local and international currency.

However, the former PTI MPA was not present in the house.

Dasti is a close aide and former adviser on agriculture to former chief minister Usman Buzdar. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly from PP-270.

Anti-corruption sources said they had received reports that a huge amount of money was received from Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

The official said it will take several hours to count the amount seized. They said the raid had been carried out after obtaining a search warrant from the court.

In an exclusive conversation with SAMAA TV, Dasti claimed the money belonged to his sister, who lives in the UAE. She had sent millions of dirhams, he added.

The PTI leader claimed he was being targeted through “political vendetta”. He vowed to contest the case as per law.

The police and Elite Force teams surrounded the residence of Dasti. The ACE team, during the raid, also seized a bag full of documents and records.

According to sources in the Muzaffargarh anti-corruption department, the raid was carried out by a special team of the department from Lahore.

Dasti is being investigated in Lahore in a case of assets beyond means.