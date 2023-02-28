PCB Head Najam Sethi lauds Lahore’s crowd in PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman of the management committee Najam Sethi was overjoyed by the crowd in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore as the stadium was jam packed in Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The PCB Head said that Gaddafi stadium was looking small as Lahore’s cricket fans came in huge number.

He was more happy to see the kids who came in big numbers and showed their passion and love for cricket.

Najam Sethi had launched PSL for the first time in 2016 and praised the league for giving Pakistan talented cricketers every time.

He also talked about the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy, which are to be hosted by Pakistan. Sethi said he would discuss the matter in ICC and ACC meetings.

Sethi added that he would hold the elections for all the district and regions soon, so that governing board would be completed.

He also confirmed that many departments had confirmed their participation in the next season of domestic cricket.