PM hopes ‘School on Wheels’ project heralds ‘education revolution’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘School on Wheels’ project in Islamabad.

In the first phase, the project comprising eight buses will provide education to children of Islamabad and its surrounding areas through mobile schools.

Appreciating the project, the PM said it will help equip hundreds of thousands of children of villages with the basics of education.

The ‘School on Wheels’ project can play an important role in promoting education in remote areas, he added while addressing the ceremony.

The premier expressed that the project will bring an ‘education revolution’ in villages.

The prime minister said the scope of the project should be extended to all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inspected the specially designed buses, and also met with teachers and children.

Later, the premier also launched the countrywide Spring Plantation Campaign by planting saplings.