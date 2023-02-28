FO confirms 2 Pakistanis killed, another survivor found in Italy boat wreck

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that two Pakistanis were among the victims who lost their lives in the boat wreck off the coast of Italy.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said the families of the two Pakistani nationals confirmed the development.

It added that however, another Pakistani national was found among the survivors, bringing the total Pakistani survivors in the boat accident to 17.

The Pakistani victims included the national women’s football and hockey player Shahida Raza. The Balochistan-native wanted to go to Italy.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation also confirmed the death of Shahida Raza.

Moreover, the FO shared that in a separate boat accident in Libya, three Pakistanis had died. The boat sank near Benghazi, Libya.

The spokesperson said the Pakistani embassy in Tripoli is helping transfer the bodies to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the “alleged smugglers” held following Sunday’s wreck of a boat loaded with migrants heading for Europe, included two Pakistanis and a Turkish national, a police spokesman told AFP.

Italy’s coastguard recovered another body on the beach at Steccato, in the southern region of Calabria, on Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll to 64, a spokeswoman for the fire service told AFP.

She said the number of dead was expected to further rise, although it was unclear how many people were on the boat.

The coffins of the dead have been laid out in a sports hall in Crotone, to allow mourners to pay their respects.

The migrants’ overloaded wooden vessel broke up and sank early Sunday in stormy seas, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

Four Pakistanis ‘missing’ as over 60 killed in migrants boat wreck off Italy

EU border agency Frontex had earlier spotted a ship which it said had been carrying about 200 people sailing towards Italy, but two patrol boats dispatched by the Italian authorities were unable to intercept the vessel due to the bad weather.

The Italian coastguard on Sunday said about 150 people had been on board, with 79 survivors rescued.