Fauzia Viqar appointed federal ombudsman for protection against workplace harassment

Appointment made under sections 3, 21 of Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013
APP Feb 28, 2023
Photo: file

Photo: file

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Viqar as the federal ombudsman for protection against harassment at workplace.

The president made the new appointment after the completion of tenure of Kashmala Tariq, the former federal ombudsman for protection against harassment at workplace.

The appointment has been made in accordance with sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.

