Fauzia Viqar appointed federal ombudsman for protection against workplace harassment
Appointment made under sections 3, 21 of Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013
President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Viqar as the federal ombudsman for protection against harassment at workplace.
The president made the new appointment after the completion of tenure of Kashmala Tariq, the former federal ombudsman for protection against harassment at workplace.
The appointment has been made in accordance with sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.