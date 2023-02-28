Ogra drops ‘gas bomb’ on commercial, domestic consumers

Burdening the inflation-stricken masses even further, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs11.53 per kilogram.

The price of a domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs136.6 and that of commercial cylinder by Rs525.

According to a notification issued by Orgra, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs11.53 across the country for March, after which the price of the gas per kilogram has increased to Rs278.

According to the notification, an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs3,277.73 after an increase of Rs 136.6, which was Rs3,141.67 in February.

The notification states that the price of a commercial cylinder of LPG has also increased by Rs525, after which the commercial cylinder has increased to Rs12,611.

It further says the official production price of LPG has increased by Rs9,799 per metric ton, after which the rate has increased from Rs185,933 to Rs195,733.