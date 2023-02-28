US dollar thrashes Pakistani rupee in interbank trade

The US dollar gained Rs1.58 against the rupee in the interbank market at the closing time on Tuesday, and settled at Rs261.50.

The greenback lost all value it conceded in the morning session, as the local currency continued its upward trend on its fifth successive gain against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market, the dollar gained Re1, and was available for Rs266.

Earlier in the day, the dollar had gone up by Rs1.8 in the interbank market to reach Rs261.