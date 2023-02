As the price of gold gained value in the international market on Tuesday, the rate in Pakistan saw a slight raise.

The per-tola price of 24 karat gold was increased by Rs300 to close at Rs194,400.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs166,666.

In the global market, the price of the yellow metal fell by $2 to get to $1,810.