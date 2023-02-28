FIR lodged, probe launched against Farah Gogi in money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday registered an FIR against Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi over corruption and money laundering of billions of rupees, and launched an investigation.

The FIA started the investigation against Farah Gogi, a close friend of the former first lady, on a reference filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The FIR stated that Farah allegedly took bribes against transfer of officers during the previous regime, and about Rs840 million were deposited in her personal bank accounts in the last three years.

SAMAA TV sources claimed that during the previous regime, a total of over Rs1 billion was deposited in all the bank accounts of Farah Gogi.

About Rs410 million were deposited in her accounts in 2019 and 2020 through cash.

Sources further claimed more benami bank accounts worth billions of rupees could be unearthed during the investigation.

The sources claimed names of important political and government officials could also surface during the investigation.

Earlier this month, Farah and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar had been summoned by the FIA in a money laundering case.