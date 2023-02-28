Next polls could see new PM take over, but old problems to stay: report

A flagging economy, runaway inflation, and mounting unemployment could all weigh into the upcoming elections in Pakistan, leading to shocks for the incumbent governments and inviting the expansion of the brewing economic crisis into a broader social and political one, particularly one attracting military interference.

This has been forecasted in a report by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) in Asia’s Elections Outlook 2023, released on Tuesday.

With cost-of-living concerns weighing on the support of ruling parties, the EIU’s baseline forecast was for opposition victories in the legislative polls scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

Noting that the polls are likely to be contentious, the EIU said there is “a risk of military interference in Pakistan.”

The EIU noted that Pakistan will most likely go to the polls in October as scheduled and did not expect any deviation from the constitutionally determined date range.

Apart from the economy, the EIU noted that when Pakistan does go to the polls, it will come at a time of intense economic and political uncertainty creating a powder keg on which the change would be based.

READ MORE: Pakistan’s hybrid regime sinks towards authoritarianism: report

“Looming loan repayments and a lack of foreign-exchange reserves mean the country is teetering on the edge of sovereign debt default. Averting this will require painful economic measures, including severe import repression, that could force an early election,” the report forecasted.

“The grim economic situation means that our baseline forecast is for Imran Khan to return to power,” the report noted. However, it added that Imran’s prospective return raises the risk of either direct or indirect intervention by Pakistan’s powerful military, which is concerned about how he has pivoted since leaving office to challenge its influence in the country.

Such a highly polarized scenario could spell further trouble and instability.

“An outright military coup would lead to street clashes and violence, given vociferous grass-roots support for Imran, deepening Pakistan’s economic crisis,” the report noted.

READ MORE: HRCP calls for abolition of sedition law to ensure vibrant democracy

The worst part, however, was that the report noted how any change in power would fail to address the basic issues of Pakistan’s poor economy and impending default.

“Imran negotiated with the IMF when in power, securing an ongoing loan arrangement in 2019. He will have little choice but to do so again, even if his inclinations will be in a more populist direction,” the report said.

Elsewhere in Asia

Across Asia, there are few elections this year, with countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Maldives, and New Zealand.

Of these, the EIU predicts the rising cost of living to impact public sentiment but will not result in a wholesale change in government.

In New Zealand, the incumbent Labour could concede some power. However, it will have to curry the support of some smaller parties to remain in power.

The main opposition National Party, however, is unlikely to be able to garner the support it needs to completely overtake Labour.

Cambodia is unlikely to see any major change in power with elections there more likely to just see a change in the leadership, EIU stated.

With polls due in July, it is likely to see the dominant Cambodian Peoples Party (CPP) retain its iron grip on the legislature. The opposition Candlelight Party (a faction of the previous Cambodia National Rescue Party) would be allowed to win some seats in a closely curated election, but not enough to significantly alter the predetermined result.

READ MORE: Ongoing political rift has potential to damage democracy

The bigger subject, however, would be the timing of the transfer of power from Prime Minister Hun Sen to his son, General Hun Manet.

The Maldives will likely see President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to be re-elected in the polls scheduled for September. However, Solih faces intense competition from within his party for the top slot over his “India first” policy over the preference of China favored by his opponents.

In Timor-Leste, the ruling party will likely solidify itself in parliamentary elections. Last year, Jose Ramos-Horta, who was elected as president last year, is likely to see his party further entrench itself.

Elections in Myanmar and Soloman Islands have already been pushed back to 2024.