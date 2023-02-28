Nokia unveils new logo, marking shift away from mobile manufacturing roots

Finnish 5G equipment manufacturer Nokia has unveiled a new logo in a bid to shift away from its mobile manufacturer image.

The new branding features five shapes forming the word NOKIA, in a range of colors depending on the use case.

The company’s iconic blue has been replaced in order to symbolize its repositioning as a “business technology company,” rather than a mobile phone firm.

The last time the company significantly revamped its logo was in the late 1960s when the famous blue block-lettered Nokia logo debuted.

According to a press release, the new design aims to represent an “energized, dynamic, and modern Nokia,” reflecting the company’s core values and purpose.

“It has been designed as a symbol of collaboration, which Nokia believes to be critical for realizing the exponential potential of networks: unlocking gains in sustainability, productivity, and accessibility,” the statement read.

CEO Pekka Lundmark discussed the reasoning behind the rebranding in an interview with Bloomberg, stating: “In most people’s minds, we are still a successful mobile phone brand, but this is not what Nokia is about. We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalization, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones.”

The move away from Nokia’s previous identity as a phone manufacturer will be further demonstrated at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Nokia’s new logo is emblematic of the company’s evolution towards the future and its efforts to distance itself from its past as a mobile phone company. It is a symbol of the new Nokia’s commitment to collaboration, technological innovation, and unlocking the potential of networks.