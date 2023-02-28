Nepra allows 48-paisa hike in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday approved an increase of 48 paisa per unit in the power tariff on the account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for January 2023.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking a hike of Rs1.17 per unit.

The approved tariff will be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of January 2023.

It will be applicable on all consumer categories of distribution companies, except Karachi Electric (KE) consumers and lifeline customers of all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs).

By increasing the price of electricity, the consumers will have an additional burden of Rs9.20 billion.