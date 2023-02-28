CAA contractual employees stage protest across Pakistan for permanent employment

The contractual workers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) continue their protest across different airports of the country against sacking of co-workers and for permanent employment.

The protest is being staged at all major airports including Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and others.

The employees said that they had been serving CAA for several years on contractual basis and the authority was not hiring them permanently.

Sharing their ordeal, the protesters said that around 400 contractual workers of 2,600 had been fired while demanding their restoration.

They recalled that National Assembly (NA) committee had ordered restoration of sacked employees but the orders were not implemented.