Fourth grade student allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s DHA Phase-V

A fourth-grade student has reportedly been kidnapped from the posh locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi. The eight-year-old was allegedly abducted on Monday from outside his house located in DHA Phase-V.

According to Gizri Police SHO Chaudhry Aamir, the victim’s father approached the police to report the kidnapping of his son by unidentified suspects in a white-colored car.

The plaintiff also shared footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed outside his house, which showed a car parked outside the house for a brief period before departing.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered under section 364-A (kidnapping/abduction of a person under fourteen years of age) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and the case investigation has been handed over to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

The victim’s father, a private businessman, informed the police that he had received a call from his neighbor while he was out for work.

The caller informed him that his son was missing from the house and could not be found despite a vigorous search by the mother. The father immediately rushed home to join the search, but to no avail.

The victim’s family also made announcements from loudspeakers, and the father eventually watched the CCTV footage, which showed a white car parked outside his house at around 7:19 pm before departing a few minutes later.

He alleged that unidentified men had kidnapped his son in the same car.

Speaking to SAMAA DIGITAL, the victim’s father denied having personal enmity with anyone and having received any ransom calls so far. He appealed to the prime minister and chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of his son’s alleged abduction.

It is noteworthy that the modus operandi of the grade-IV student’s kidnapping is almost similar to the high-profile kidnappings of Dua Mangi and Bisma Saleem.