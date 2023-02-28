Kevin Hart hilariously investigates why he’s trending on social media

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart recently took to his social media accounts to investigate why he was trending on the social media platform.

On Monday, the American celebrity shared a series of memes on his Instagram handle asking everyone if they know why he’s trending.

He said, “Can somebody tell me why I am trending. I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumbass friends. WT* is going on???”

Hart’s name was tweeted over 40,000 times in 24 hours on Twitter, causing the star to investigate further.

The comedian has been busy touring America with his comedic acts. The star has had a busy last year, with 88 comedic appearances across the US in 2022 alone.

Recently, he announced a worldwide comedy tour Reality Check.

The announcement of the tour may have had a role in his sudden trending status, but it remains to be confirmed.

Despite not knowing why he’s trending, Hart found humor in the situation and even shared a few of the memes.

The reason behind Kevin Hart’s sudden popularity on Twitter remains a mystery, but the comedian is taking it all in stride and enjoying the humorous memes his friends are sending him.