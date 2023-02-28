Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Lyari residents storm PPP district office over power outages, gas shortage

Demonstrators burn tyres, block road for traffic
Samaa Web Desk Feb 28, 2023
<p>Photo: Screengrab/ online</p>

Photo: Screengrab/ online

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) district office in Lyari, had been stormed by enraged residents on Tuesday over prolonged power outages and gas shortage.

Lyari, which had been a political stronghold area for PPP; saw a couple of such unusual protests by frustrated residents in the past few months.

The protestors blocked the road for traffic and chanted slogans against the party.

The situation escalated quickly as the protestors stormed into the PPP office and vandalized it.

The protestors including men, women, and youngsters, burnt tyres to stage protest against Karachi Electric (KE) for prolonged load shedding.

One person was reported to be injured after stones had been pelted during the protest.

The police detained more than 10 people involved in the incident.

