Hamza Ali Abbasi to make TV comeback this year

Hamza Ali Abbasi is all set to make his comeback on small screen with Next Level Entertainment Production’s upcoming drama serial, Jan E Jahan.

The ace Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi, who had been on a long break from acting since October 2019, has announced his return to television.

Abbasi took to his Instagram to reveal a teaser of his upcoming drama serial Jan E Jahan, produced by Samina Humayun Saeed & Sana Shahnawaz under the banner of Next Level Entertainment Productions.

View this post on Instagram

Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, Jan E Jahan promises to be a grand production of 2023, with a captivating story written by Rida Bilal.

Although the female lead has not yet been revealed, the teaser features the vocals of Humayun Saeed, adding to the intrigue surrounding the drama.

Abbasi had previously made his mark in the industry with his talent and versatility, which led to his success in both television and film.

The Pyare Afzal actor was last seen on TV in 2019 in drama serial Alif, starring alongside Sajal Ali.

He was recently starred in Bilal Lashari directorial, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which made history by becoming the first ever Pakistani movie to cross Rs2 billion worldwide collection.