SC bench resumes suo motu notice hearing on election dates

The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed its hearing on Tuesday regarding the suo motu notice on the delay in the announcement of dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising four other justices, including Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail is hearing the case to assess who has the constitutional responsibility to conduct elections and when.

The suo motu notice was taken on February 23, following criticism from the government over President Arif Alvi’s announcement of the date for polls.

A nine-member bench was originally constituted, but four judges recused themselves, and a written order including dissenting notes was issued on the SC’s website.

In the previous hearing, CJP Bandial stated that the parliament has clearly written in the Elections Act, 2017, that the president can announce the date for polls.

The hearing is expected to conclude today.

9-member bench dissolved

The nine-member bench of the SC that was hearing a crucial suo moto case regarding election dates in Punjab and KP had been disbanded after four judges recused themselves to ensure an unbiased adjudication.

The coalition parties, including PPP, JUI-F and PML-N as well as Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had raised an objection to the presence of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan in the bench.

They demanded that two judges should recuse from the bench hearing the suo motu case over delay in the elections in two provinces.

CJP takes suo motu

The CJP took suo motu notice after a division bench of the top court referred the matter of delay in polls in both provinces to the top judge, asking him to invoke the jurisdiction.

In the notice, CJP Bandial said the top court’s bench would consider the following questions: