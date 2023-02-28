Sleepless nights linked to higher heart attack risk, new study finds

A new study published in the journal Clinical Cardiology has found that individuals who suffer from insomnia are at a higher risk of having a heart attack.

The study revealed that people with insomnia are 69% more likely to have a heart attack compared to those without sleep disorders during an average nine years of follow-up.

The comprehensive review study conducted by a team of experts included a systematic literature review of 1,226 studies comprising data for 1,184,256 adults with an average age of 52.

Among those, 13% had insomnia. During the nine-year follow-up period, 2,406 of those with insomnia experienced heart attacks, as well as 12,398 of those in the non-insomnia category.

The study also found that individuals who sleep five or fewer hours per night have the greatest risk of experiencing a heart attack.

Also read: Uncovering link: How head injuries may increase risk of brain cancer

Furthermore, people with both insomnia and diabetes are twice more likely to have a heart attack than those without these conditions.

However, there was no difference in the likelihood of heart attacks between those who slept five or fewer hours per night and those who slept over nine hours, supporting previous findings that too much sleep can also be damaging.

Also read: Glimmer of hope: Scientists regenerate kidneys to reverse diabetes damage in mice

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, and people are urged to prioritize good sleep hygiene to minimize the risk of heart attack.

The lead author of the study, Yomna E. Dean, recommended making the sleeping room dark, quiet, and cool, and putting away devices. In case of persistent sleep issues, it is advisable to talk to a doctor.

The study underscores the importance of healthy sleeping habits in preventing heart disease, which is a leading cause of death worldwide.