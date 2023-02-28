Yasir Hussain criticizes toxic content of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Pakistani actor and comedian Yasir Hussain has spoken out against the toxic and abusive content prevalent in the country’s drama industry.

In a recent appearance on Frieha Altaf’s YouTube podcast, Hussain specifically criticized the drama series Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which has sparked a debate for its portrayal of a woman falling in love with her stalker and abuser.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi has faced widespread criticism from audience and critics alike for its glorification of toxic and abusive behavior.

Many have argued that such content perpetuates harmful attitudes towards women and romanticizes abusive relationships, which can have serious real-world consequences.

During the interview, Altaf asked the Javed Iqbal actor about his views on drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi as the lead actor of the serial Durefishan Saleem herself said that she will not be taking up roles romanticizing an abuser.

Yasir Hussain expressed concern over the impact such dramas have on viewers, as they are being trained and exposed to such content for free unlike movies.

He also drew a parallel between on-screen depictions of abusive behavior and real-life instances of domestic violence perpetrated by actors in the industry.

The actor emphasized the obvious contrast between the strict censorship laws for movies and the lack of oversight for dramas, which have frequently shown questionable plots and themes.