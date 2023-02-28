Scenes of commotion at Islamabad judicial complex as Imran Khan arrives

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday traveled from Lahore to Islamabad via motorway instead of a helicopter to attend court proceedings in four different cases.

Imran Khan arrived in the federal capital from Lahore in a motorcade accompanied by numerous party workers. Along the way, PTI activists welcomed their leader at various locations.

The journey was marked by enthusiastic scenes as supporters cheered and waved PTI flags.

They also accompanied him to the court.

A minor disturbance was reported in the federal capital as officials from the district administration and PTI workers engaged in a scuffle.

PTI workers removed the barricades and barbed wire that had been set up to prevent unrelated individuals from entering the court premises.

Another instance of scuffle was reported outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad where the district administration removed barriers.

Imran Khan was directed by the court to make a physical appearance in a prohibited funding case, where a decision on his bail application is also expected to be announced.

The bail application of the PTI chairman will be heard by Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), where he is expected to apply for pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, the ATC had rejected Imran Khan’s bail application due to his non-appearance.

The decision on Imran Khan’s indictment in the Toshakhana case is also expected to be finalized on the same day.

In addition, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Imran Khan regarding the case registered against him for protesting outside and sabotaging the ECP office.

The court had ordered Imran Khan to ensure his presence during the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened on the roads leading to the court, and a heavy contingent of police is deployed outside the court on Imran Khan’s arrival while the road toward the judicial complex has been closed to the public.