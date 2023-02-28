Imran Khan gets bail in three separate cases but non-bailable arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday traveled from Lahore to Islamabad via motorway instead of a helicopter to attend court proceedings in four different cases.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court approved Imran Khan’s bails.

However, his non-bailable arrest warrant were issued in Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict. The court also rejected the former PM’s plea for exemption from attendance.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 7.

Further, in the fourth case pertaining to causing chaos outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI chairman reached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his biometric verification.

IHC has approved his interim bail until March 9 in a case pertaining to the attack on PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The court of Justice Aamer Farooq approved bail against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million.

Islamabad police issue alert

Meanwhile, Islamabad police urged the people to avoid the assembly as it issued an alert saying it detected a ‘suspicious’ individual near ex-PM’s car.

The police said that the suspected person was wearing a camouflage jacket and a black cap.

The police urged the people to not form a crowd or else, it would be compelled to use tear gas for their dispersion.

DIG Operations has also reached the location.

Govt to register case against Imran, others

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the judicial complex was attacked during which the gate of the judicial complex was also broken.

He said that the government was registering a case against Imran’s vandals, resolving that those who attacked and caused chaos on the court premises would be arrested.

The minister said that around 400 PTI workers were present on the complex’s premises, noting that a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan had been issued now.

Sanaullah said pampered behavior gives birth to such incidents.

Imran arrives in Islamabad

Imran Khan arrived in the federal capital from Lahore in a motorcade accompanied by numerous party workers. Along the way, PTI activists welcomed their leader at various locations.

The journey was marked by enthusiastic scenes as supporters cheered and waved PTI flags.

They also accompanied him to the court.

A minor disturbance was reported in the federal capital as officials from the district administration and PTI workers engaged in a scuffle.

PTI workers removed the barricades and barbed wire that had been set up to prevent unrelated individuals from entering the court premises.

Another instance of scuffle was reported outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad where the district administration removed barriers.

Ex-PM to seek bail in four cases

Imran Khan was directed by the court to make a physical appearance in a prohibited funding case, where a decision on his bail application is also expected to be announced.

The bail application of the PTI chairman will be heard by Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), where he is expected to apply for pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, the ATC had rejected Imran Khan’s bail application due to his non-appearance.

Read: Imran Khan’s indictment in Toshakhana reference deferred once again

The decision on Imran Khan’s indictment in the Toshakhana case is also expected to be finalized on the same day.

In addition, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Imran Khan regarding the case registered against him for protesting outside and sabotaging the ECP office.

The court had ordered Imran Khan to ensure his presence during the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened on the roads leading to the court, and a heavy contingent of police is deployed outside the court on Imran Khan’s arrival while the road toward the judicial complex has been closed to the public.