Sindh minister gifts PA garland of dollars, gold crown

Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman on Monday gifted his personal assistant, Syed Saif Shah, a dollar garland worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, as well as a gold crown on his marriage.

According to reports, provincial Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman, along with his father MNA Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman, reached Saif Shah’s marriage ceremony and congratulated the groom.

According to sources, the value of the four-tola gold crown presented as a gift is around Rs800,000, while the value of the dollar garland is said to be more than Rs2.5 million.