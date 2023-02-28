Human rights-focused data protection law demanded

The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) launched its report ‘Data Privacy in Pakistan’s Healthcare Sector’ on Monday at a private hotel in Lahore.

At the launch, the DRF shared its findings with experts from the healthcare and research sectors, primarily shedding light on how healthcare information, consisting of patient and medical practitioners’ data, is collected within the existing structures and policies in the healthcare sector in Pakistan.

The findings of the research were presented by Zainab Durrani, the DRF Data Privacy Portfolio project manager. She emphasized the importance of healthcare information, given its sensitive nature.

The research report consisted survey responses from 85 medical practitioners, and 64 individuals who had accessed medical healthcare in the country.

Furthermore, 17 in-depth interviews were conducted, including two public health official.

DRF Executive Director Nighat Dad noted that “healthcare data is an imperative component of personal data and a reflection of one’s personal self. However, the absence of a data protection law in the country leaves us all vulnerable, particularly patients. We urge the government to enact a data protection law founded on a human rights approach”.

The study finds that most people attach great importance to medical data – 38.6% of respondents said they considered it equally important as other kinds of data, while 31.8% said it was more important and the remaining 29.5% considered it less sensitive than general data.

Moreover, while consent is considered the benchmark for data collection, only 40.9% of the respondents said consent was obtained when data was collected, 31.8% said it was not obtained, and the remaining 27.3% said they were unsure.

The study finds that 36.4% of patient data was recorded digitally, 27.3% manually collected, and 27.3% said a hybrid approach was adopted.

Zainab Durrani, the program manager and author of the research, noted: “There is an urgent need to focus our energies on addressing the basics of medical ethics such as the all-important requirement of confidentiality, which is not as commonplace in the healthcare industry in Pakistan as we would have hoped.”