PM orders strict action against profiteers, hoarders ahead of Ramazan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed strict action against those indulging in profiteering, hoarding and overcharging during the month of Ramazan.

He chaired a meeting in Islamabad to review the availability of essential edible items during Ramazan, and look into steps to ensure the stability of prices.

The PM directed district administrations and law enforcement agencies for strict action at the federal and provincial levels to deal with profiteers and hoarders.

He ordered a clean-up operation at the warehouses, shops and markets before Ramazan.

He said those who would charge the people already facing economic difficulties due to floods, more than the rates fixed by the administration should be dealt with an iron hand.

The prime minister gave the federal government and the chief ministers the task to ensure availability of goods and control of prices.

Elements, who created difficulties for those fasting in Ramazan, should be taught a lesson through the law, he ordered.

He categorically stated that if any problem arose in the demand and supply of goods and prices, action would be taken against the officer concerned in the area.

There was no shortage of edible items, including wheat, anywhere in the country, he maintained.

He also inquired about the rise in price of chicken, when its feed was readily available. He reiterated that no leniency should be shown to those causing trouble for the public during Ramazan, and said unscrupulous elements should be taken to task.

He said the quality of items should be ensured at Utility Stores in the country. In Ramazan, mobile Utility Stores should be established to benefit people.

He directed that ‘Sasta Ramazan Bazaars’ should be set up in the federal capital and provinces, where modern technology should be used to keep prices under control.