Dar orders implementation of austerity measures without exemption

Chairing the first meeting of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the government’s austerity measures, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday ordered a reduction of 15% in the budgets of federal ministries and divisions.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet on austerity measures.

The meeting also decided to withdraw luxury vehicles from all cabinet members and government officials, as well as encouraged that all meetings would be held through teleconferencing to save time and cost.

The finance secretary gave a presentation on the cabinet’s decisions about austerity measures, and their implementation status.

It was informed that ministries are already working on the decided measures and instructions have been issued for their immediate compliance and reporting of any violation of these decisions.

The finance minister, highlighting the challenging economic situation in the country, stressed on all the concerned to ensure and expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and devotion without any exception.

ADB delegation calls on Dar

A delegation of executive directors of the Asian Development Bank called on Finance Minister Dar and exchanged views on reforms introduced by the government, and policy decisions in important economic sectors for achieving sustainable economic development.

The minister appreciated the ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

He also informed the delegation about the economic outlook of the country and challenges it faces, coupled with physical and financial losses due to devastating floods last year.

Dar apprised the delegation that the present government has not only arrested the decline, but has also steered the economy towards stability and growth.

He also shared that the government has taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including energy, in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase the revenue generation.

The minister also informed the delegation about the talks held with an IMF mission and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing program, and fulfill all the international obligations.

The ADB delegation appreciated the reforms introduced by the government and policy decisions in important economic sectors for achieving sustainable economic development.

The delegation also exchanged views on climate financing and environment protection. It extended the ADB’s all-out support and cooperation to Pakistan.