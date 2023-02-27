Student in ICU: Karachi school registration cancelled over ‘negligence’

An inquiry committee cancelled the registration of a private school in Karachi after a student was badly injured from a piece of glass of a bottle on the premises and was now admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

As per a notification of the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, its committee visited The Smart School, Jinnah Avenue Model Campus, Kazimabad on Monday morning in order to probe into the facts after a news/videos aired on television channels.

During the visit, the committee observed that “a piece of glass bottle hit the neck of Huzaifa Islam during the opening of the bottle by one of the students of the school. Due to which he was injured severely, now on 100% ventilator in the Civil Hospital. The incident occurred because of the rave negligence of the school administration”.

The notification read that Huzaifa Islam, a student of Class V, reached the stalls alone, arranged during the “fun-gala” for students of classes VI to X.

The school’s registration was cancelled “till further orders”.

The authority also imposed a “disciplinary fine” of Rs75,000 on the school. It also directed the school to bear all expenditures to be incurred on the treatment as well as education up to class X of Huzaifa Islam.

The Sindh education minister had taken notice of the incident.