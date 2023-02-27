DHL limits Pakistan operations over ‘dollar shortage’

Cargo company DHL on Monday announced to limit its operations in Pakistan till further notice amid a shortage of the US dollar in the country.

The multinational company has announced to limit its operations amid a ban on transferring dollar abroad from Pakistan.

“Due to non-availability of dollars, it has become difficult to continue operations,” the DHL Pakistan stated.

“With dollar payments not allowed to be transferred overseas, it is impossible for DHL Express to continue to deliver its full products,” the statement added.

The DHL Pakistan announced that it is suspending shipment of import express products from March 15.