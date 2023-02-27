Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

QAU shuts indefinitely after student groups clash

Several students reportedly injured in clash; all hostel residents directed to vacate immediately
Samaa Web Desk Feb 27, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.</p>

Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad has been shut down indefinitely following a clash between two students group over residence in boys hostels.

Several students were reportedly injured in the clash.

A police contingent also reached the spot after the incident.

QUA Registrar Raja Qaiser Ahmed issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

All hostel residents, boys and girls, have been directed to vacate the hostels immediately.

Islamabad

hostel

Quaid i Azam University

student groups

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div