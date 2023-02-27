QAU shuts indefinitely after student groups clash

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad has been shut down indefinitely following a clash between two students group over residence in boys hostels.

Several students were reportedly injured in the clash.

A police contingent also reached the spot after the incident.

QUA Registrar Raja Qaiser Ahmed issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

All hostel residents, boys and girls, have been directed to vacate the hostels immediately.