QAU shuts indefinitely after student groups clash
Several students reportedly injured in clash; all hostel residents directed to vacate immediately
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad has been shut down indefinitely following a clash between two students group over residence in boys hostels.
Several students were reportedly injured in the clash.
A police contingent also reached the spot after the incident.
QUA Registrar Raja Qaiser Ahmed issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
All hostel residents, boys and girls, have been directed to vacate the hostels immediately.