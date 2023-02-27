PTI writes to NA speaker, seeks appointment of Qureshi as opp leader

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, requesting him to appoint party Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the new opposition leader.

The letter claimed the PTI became the largest majority party from opposition benches after the Lahore High Court verdict of February 20.

The court had suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan notification that had suspended the membership of 70 PTI lawmakers.

“As a result of the decision, the largest opposition party in the National Assembly is now the PTI, and the leader of the opposition should be selected from the PTI,” the letter argued.

The letter mentioned that the PTI chairman had approved the nomination of Mr Qureshi as the opposition leader.

It also noted that the post of the National Accountability Bureau chairman is also vacant after the resignation of Aftab Sultan.

“Please note that according to the NAB law, the appointment of chairman NAB is to be carried out after consultation between the leader of the House and the leader of opposition, therefore, the replacement of Aftab Sultan should only be finalized after consultation with a new leader of the opposition nominated by the PTI,” it concluded.

NA speaker should accept PTI demands: Fawad

Meanwhile, a delegation of PTI leaders, headed by Aamir Dogar, met with the National Assembly speaker in Parliament House on Monday.

Party leaders Amir Kayani, Amjad Niazi, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Kanwal Shauzab, Sajida Begum and Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq were also part of the 17-member delegation.

The delegation discussed the mater of acceptance of resignations of the former lawmakers. They requested the acceptance of their resignations be withdrawn.

The speaker said he had accepted the resignations as per the law, Constitution and rules and regulations.

“Despite writing repeated letters, no PTI member appeared for verification of the resignations,” Speaker Ashraf maintained, adding: “I’m bound by the Constitution, law and rules and regulations of the National Assembly.”

The speaker asked if the members did not resign voluntarily, saying the resignations were accepted at the insistence of the delegation headed by former speaker Asad Qaiser.

Delegation head Aamir Dogar said the speaker sought time to consult his legal team.

Talking to the media after the meeting, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said the delegation made two requests to the NA speaker, including changing the opposition leader.

“I hope the speaker will accept our point of view, otherwise the PTI will move courts,” Fawad asserted, adding they will attend the assembly proceedings.

Dogar claimed the speaker issued three malicious notifications. He further said the solution to all the problems was holding snap elections.