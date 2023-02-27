Islamabad health crisis: 4 public hospitals face short of 35% doctors, staff

Four public health facilities of the federal capital are facing a critical shortage of healthcare personnel, as over 1,300 seats of doctors and medical staff are vacant in these prime hospitals.

The vacancies account for 35% of the current staff at these hospitals.

According to SAMAA investigation, more than 400 seats of professors, registrars, and nurses are vacant at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, due to which the out-patient department is facing hurdles in patient care, causing delays in operations.

Moreover, over 350 seats are vacant in Polyclinic Hospital, over 120 at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine Hospital, and more than 100 of doctors and medical staff at the CDA Hospital.

According to details, there is no anesthesia specialist staff at the CDA Hospital, owing to which private personnel are hired. This is resulting in a reduction in the number of operations carried out at the hospital to negligible.

Documents show that more than 1.1 million patients visit these hospitals every month. Due to a shortage of doctors, healthcare is being affected to a great extent.

The hospitals were allocated Rs12 billion by the Ministry of Health under 32 different health schemes; however, the funds have not been paid yet.

Hospital officials told SAMAA TV that despite repeated requests to the ministry, no progress has been made on the payment of funds, due to which it is becoming very difficult to run the internal affairs of the hospitals.