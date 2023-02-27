Rs2,330bn in tax yet to be recovered over pending litigation in courts

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to recover tax money worth Rs2,330 billion, as their cases have been pending for many years before superior courts, official documents revealed.

The document revealed that as of December 31, 2022, 76,349 tax cases are pending in various courts.

According to details, more than 63,000 cases worth Rs1,463 billion are pending with the Inland Revenue Tribunal.

Moreover, 5,428 cases worth Rs294 billion are pending in the Lahore High Court, and 1,017 cases worth Rs245 billion in the Islamabad High Court.

The Sindh High Court is hearing 2,659 tax cases worth Rs222 billion, while 3,182 cases worth Rs96 billion are pending with the Supreme Court.

The documents further reveal that around 397 cases worth Rs8 billion are pending in the Peshawar High Court, and 11 cases worth Rs3 billion in the Balochistan High Court.

Apart from this, the documents reveal that 5,496 cases worth Rs1,663 billion were disposed of by various courts.

The highest number of 3,702 cases worth Rs1,593 billion were disposed of by the Appellate Tribunal of Inland Revenue; 1,352 cases worth Rs36 billion disposed of by the high courts, and 442 cases worth Rs4 billion were disposed of by the Supreme Court.

FBR officials told SAMAA TV that they have requested the courts to dispose of the cases at the earliest.