Only 22 PTI workers court arrest in Sargodha on sixth day of ‘Jail Bharo’ drive

On the sixth day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘Jail Bharo’ movement on Monday, only 22 workers courted arrest in Sargodha, while many others climbed atop the prison vans, shouted slogans, took pictures and went their way.

The party had set noon for workers to court arrest in Sargodha, however, even till 2pm, a majority of workers and leaders stayed home.

The police were found making announcements, inviting PTI workers and leaders to board the prison vans.

The party activists only started arriving at the venue, DPO Chowk, after 2pm. But even then, many of the activists climbed into the prison van, shouted slogans, make videos and took pictures of themselves, and then got out of the van and went away.

One such worker was asked by SAMAA TV why he was returning, to which he said he had sent one of his fellows in his stead.

Initially, three and later two more prison vans were sent to the venue, in which only 22 workers courted arrest.

The Cantt station house officer said the arrested PTI workers will be kept in Cantt as well as other police stations.

Earlier, a lawyers’ rally also reached the main camp of the PTI and after staying for a while, they dispersed.

The lawyers had been instructed by the PTI leadership to court arrest.