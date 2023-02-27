Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to fight for top spot

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will face-off in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) today as both teams will be fighting for the top spot of points table.

Both teams are going through a great form and have won last two matches, so the winner will complete the hat-trick of wins.

Islamabad United lead Lahore Qalandars by 9-6 in the head to head record but Lahore Qalandars defeated the two-time PSL Champions in all three meetings last season.

Fakhar Zaman, who also scored 96 runs with the help of 10 sixes in the last match, has been top scorer in this fixture, with 324 runs against Islamabad United.

On the other hand Islamabad United’s Asif Ali is the highest scorer of his team against Lahore Qalandars, with an strike rate of 168, including a highest score of 75.

In bowling Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan have taken most wickets against Lahore Qalandars, with 18 wickets each whereas for Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have taken 13 and 12 wickets respectively against Islamabad United.