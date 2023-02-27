Maryam questions ‘Panama bench’ over injustice with Nawaz

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz fired another salvo at the judiciary, saying there were five notorious judges on the bench that disqualified her father, Nawaz Sharif, in the Panama case. The bench disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.

Addressing a workers convention in Sahiwal on Monday, Maryam said whenever Nawaz came to power, Pakistan took off towards development. But whenever he was removed, it suffered.

“Nawaz Sharif took Pakistan on the path of development, but then he was disqualified in the Panama case,” she told the gathering.

The PML-N leader recounted the economic and development achievements of Nawaz Sharif’s previous governments.

She then sought answers from the judges on the “Panama bench”, which she alleged had been created by former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

“Why was Pakistan’s development put at stake?” she asked.

Maryam vows to continue exposing ‘partisan’ members of judiciary

Maryam also blamed the “Panama bench” and its creators for inflation, and the country’s dependence on the IMF. She remarked that former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged facilitators knew he was incompetent, incapable and damaging for the country, yet they imposed him and destroyed Pakistan in Nawaz Sharif’s hatred.

She acknowledged the PML-N may have suffered politically for the time being, but claimed the party stopped Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka.

She declared that elections will be held for sure, and claimed PML-N and Nawaz Sharif win with a vast majority.

But first, she said, there will be justice, facts brought to light, Nawaz get justice in fake cases, Imran brought to book for all his alleged thefts.

Taking on the judiciary for its alleged double standards, Maryam said her father Nawaz Sharif was made to attend multiple case proceedings, but there was only leniency for Imran Khan.

The PML-N senior vice president said Imran Khan has been kept to damage Pakistan, adding he must be brought to justice.

Imran is still being saved by the “remnants” of former spy chief Let Gen Faiz in the judiciary, she alleged.

From ‘spoilt brat’ to ‘king of conspiracies’: Imran, Maryam engage in Twitter spat

Maryam claimed Imran was running away from courts, and made excuses over his plaster every time he was summoned.

However, she said, the PML-N leaders were imprisoned for months. She insisted that first, the former premier will appear in courts in all the cases against him and then elections will be held.