Asim Riaz alleges Bigg Boss 13 was rigged in favor of Sidharth Shukla

The first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, has claimed that the show maker rigged the show in favor of the late Sidharth Shukla.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Asim Riaz has made startling allegations regarding the outcome of Bigg Boss 13.

Riaz alleged that the show’s format was changed at the last minute to ensure Shukla’s win, and that the voting system was opened up in a new way to ensure Shukla’s victory.

He said, “The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win. Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it, whatever.”

Riaz went on to speak about his connection with Shukla, who passed away in 2021, and how he dreamed of him before his death.

He said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it had happened). I had a call from one of my cousins; Ruhaan called me up he asked me to switch on the news, he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

Riaz said that he had spent 140 days with Shukla in the Bigg Boss house and had developed a close connection with him.

He spoke about the emotional impact that Shukla’s death had on him and how he struggled to come to terms with it.