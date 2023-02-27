Ushna Shah shamed fashion blogger for ‘sneaking’ drone into her wedding

Ushna Shah, a Pakistani actor, has expressed her disappointment and disgust over a blogger who brought a photographer and drone to her wedding without her permission.

On Monday, the Habs actor took to her Instagram and called out a fashion photographer, AB Lakhani, of violating the terms clearly stated in his invitation by bringing a plus-one, a photographer Saad Ahsan and a drone to record personal moments including her nikkah.

In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I am disgusted and feel violated. AB Lakhany, of Moovyshoovy was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one.”

She continued, “He (the photographer) brought a drone which he snuck to our private nikkah enclosure on the water and recorder our signing, which left me in tears afterward.”

In another story she shared what happened at her nikkah signing when the drone reached her.

“The drone was hovering loudly next to my head during my signing I had to shoo it away. I had a sick feeling in my stomach wondering who it was. Does any bride deserve this?” she questioned.

Shah also shared screenshots of the invite she sent to Lakhani which clearly stated that he can’t bring a plus-one. The invitation further added that sharing video and photos from the ceremony was strictly prohibited.

In her previous stories, she also shut down trolls mocking her wedding dress and look.

She said, “To those who have a problem with my dress: You weren’t invited, nor you paid for my shade of red.”