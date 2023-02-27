Uncovering link: How head injuries may increase risk of brain cancer

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University College of London (UCL) Cancer Institute has suggested that head injuries may contribute to an increased risk of developing brain tumors.

While scientists have long suspected that head injuries may be associated with increased rates of brain tumors, there has been no conclusive evidence to establish this.

However, this new study has provided a molecular-level understanding of a specific type of tumor called a glioma, and how head injury may contribute to its development.

The study, which was published in the journal Current Biology, examined how genetic mutations and brain tissue inflammation can act together to change the behavior of cells, making them more likely to turn cancerous.

Although the study was carried out in mice, the researchers have emphasized the need to examine whether these findings may be relevant to human gliomas.

Gliomas are relatively rare but can be aggressive and often arise in neural stem cells. This study investigated whether a more mature type of brain cells, called astrocytes, can also give rise to brain tumors.

To investigate this, the researchers selected young adult mice that had experienced brain injury. The mice were then injected with a substance that would permanently label the astrocytes in red, and the researchers inactivated a gene called p53, which plays a role in suppressing many different cancers.

In a control group, the mice were treated the same way, but the p53 gene was left intact in them. In another group of mice, p53 was inactivated, but in the absence of injury.

The researchers observed changes in the astrocytes of mice that had injury and were without p53. They found that these cells had completely reverted to a stem-like state with markers of early glioma cells that could divide.

This suggested that mutations in certain genes were acting in concert with brain inflammation. As the inflammation increased during the process of aging, the astrocytes would become more likely to initiate cancer.

Lead researcher Simona Parrinello said, “Our findings provide a plausible explanation for why head injury increases the risk of glioma, but importantly, it also identifies a way in which we might be able to reduce cancer’s incidence or slow down its growth by targeting inflammation.”