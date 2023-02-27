Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Four coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s Harnai

Assailants shot the miners when they were sleeping
Muhammad Atif Ali Feb 27, 2023
<p>Photo: File</p>

At least four coal miners were killed and three others were injured when unidentified armed assailants shot at them in the Harnai district of Balochistan.

The incident occurred early Monday morning in the Khost area of Harnai, where assailants entered a mine and began firing indiscriminately at sleeping miners.

They also set fire to the coal piles and fled.

As a result of firing, at least four miners were killed while three others were injured.

The casualties were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces and local administration swiftly cordoned off the area and started investigating the matter.

According to Levies officials, the victims were identified as Noor Khan, Abdul Hanan, Syed Hanan, and Abdur Rehman.

Balochistan

harnai

coal miners

