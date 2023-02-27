Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 27th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 27th February 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 27th February 2023 Recommended Pakistanis feared dead among 60 migrants in boat wreck off Italy SC larger bench to resume hearing over suo motu notice for election date Xiaomi unveils its latest AR glasses, beating Apple to punch Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022