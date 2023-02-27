Operation Swift Retort: Pakistan celebrates 4th Anniversary of decisive response to Indian aggression

Pakistan is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, commonly referred to as “Surprise Day,” which commemorates the country’s armed forces’ decisive response to Indian aggression on February 27, 2019.

According to a statement by the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s calculated and valiant reaction foiled India’s insidious designs.

Chaudhry emphasized that despite being a peace-loving nation, the Pakistan Armed Forces are always prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty.

On the occasion of the anniversary, former prime minister Imran Khan acknowledged Pakistan’s success in signaling a clear message to India with a limited military response to the Indian Air Force’s incursion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force’s befitting response.

Operation Swift Retort, which took place on February 27, 2019, was a watershed moment for Pakistan as it shattered India’s illusion of military superiority.

Indian fighter jets breached the Line of Control, allegedly conducting a “surgical strike” in the Balakot area of Pakistan, claiming to have destroyed a terrorist camp and inflicted heavy casualties.

However, Pakistan disputed India’s claims, with independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images, contradicting India’s assertions.

Pakistan responded by sending PAF jets across the LoC into Indian territory, shooting down an Indian MiG-21 in a dogfight.

Pakistan captured the Indian pilot after he ejected from his plane, which crashed on the Pakistani side of the border.

This unexpected turn of events exposed India’s exaggerated claims of military prowess.

The success of Operation Swift Retort demonstrated Pakistan’s resilience and the armed forces’ determination to protect the country’s territorial integrity, as Major General Chaudhry stated.

This anniversary serves as a reminder that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are always ready to defend their homeland.