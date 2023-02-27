Sleuths hint at foreign hand involvement in killing of Khalid Raza

The investigation team probing the targeted killing of renowned educationist and former member of Al-Badr, Khalid Raza, has hinted at the involvement of a foreign hand in the incident.

The investigation team has prepared the preliminary report according to which the suspects apparently conducted reconnaissance of the victim.

The probe has also discovered that the shooter was well-trained as they took the headshot and did not take away the victim’s belongings with them including cash and mobile phone.

The 30-bore bullet shell used to strike Khalid Raza was never used before.

The investigators are also looking into the involvement of a foreign hand in the killing and doubt that the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) official Imtiaz Alam in Rawalpindi last week was part of a larger pattern.

To extend the scope of the investigation, the team was trying to obtain closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the route used by the slain educationist.

Further, the officials said that the case of the brutal killing has not been registered yet.

They added that the victim’s family would proceed with it after the burial.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members said that the funeral prayer of Khalid Raza will be offered in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after the Zohr prayer.