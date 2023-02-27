Rao Anwar seeks SC to remove his name from ECL

Former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL) following his acquittal in the high-profile Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

A three-member bench under Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the petition in which the former SSP’s counsel maintained that there was no justification for keeping his client’s name on the ECL since the case against him had been quashed, and he had not been charged with any other offense.

Afterward, the court issued the notices to all the parties, including the interior ministry, and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

On January 23, a Karachi anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and other suspects in Naqeebullah Mehsud fake encounter case.

Meanwhile, Mehsud’s family rejected the ATC ruling and challenged the acquittal of all accused in the Sindh High Court on February 20.

The appeal was filed on behalf of Naqeebullah’s brother Sher Alam, who stated despite concrete evidence, the ATC had acquitted all suspects including Rao Anwar.

Sher Alam requested that the ruling of the ATC should be declared null and void.