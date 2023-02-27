Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Spinwam, North Waziristan on Sunday night.

The attack occurred during the late hours and the terrorists managed to flee the scene.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom had been identified as Afzal and Imran.

The security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

North Waziristan has seen an uptick in attacks against the security forces in the past few months.

Last week, a Pakistan army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in Datta Khel area.