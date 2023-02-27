Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan

Clearance operation launched in area
Web desk Feb 27, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Spinwam, North Waziristan on Sunday night.

The attack occurred during the late hours and the terrorists managed to flee the scene.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom had been identified as Afzal and Imran.

The security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

North Waziristan has seen an uptick in attacks against the security forces in the past few months.

Last week, a Pakistan army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in Datta Khel area.

terror attack

north waziristan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div