SC larger bench to resume hearing over suo motu notice for election date

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) is set to resume its hearing today on the suo motu notice taken for holding polls after the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

The proceeding of the case will take place at 11:30 am today (Monday) by the nine-member larger bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The bench comprises the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

However, the bench was deemed controversial by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), which raised objections to some judges on it.

[A reference against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had also been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to launch a probe into the jurist’s alleged assets beyond means.][1]

The top court issued notices to the president, parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), governors of KP and Punjab, and others.

The coalition parties, including PPP, JUI-F and PML-N as well as Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had raised an objection to the presence of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan in the bench.

They demanded that two judges should recuse from the bench hearing the suo motu case over delay in the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

CJP takes suo motu

The CJP took suo motu notice after a division bench of the top court referred the matter of delay in polls in both provinces to the top judge, asking him to invoke the jurisdiction.

In the notice, CJP Bandial said the top court’s bench would consider the following questions: