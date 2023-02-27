SC bench hearing suo motu notice on election dates breaks

The nine-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) that was hearing a crucial suo moto case regarding election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been disbanded after four judges recused themselves to ensure an unbiased adjudication.

The coalition parties, including PPP, JUI-F and PML-N as well as Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had raised an objection to the presence of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan in the bench.

They demanded that two judges should recuse from the bench hearing the suo motu case over delay in the elections in two provinces.

The proceeding of the case had to commence at 11:30am today by the nine-member larger bench headed by CJP Bandial. However, it was delayed due to informal consultation between the jurists which resulted in disbandment of the bench.

A 14-page order was issued by the top court following reservations on inclusion of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi by coalition parties including PPP, JUI-F and PML-N.

The bench originally comprised the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi have recused from the bench.

Hearing

CJP said that the court would conduct the hearing daily.

He added that the court would begin proceeding at 9:30 am tomorrow (Tuesday) and try to wrap it up on the same day.

The CJP also addressed the issue of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s objection note being leaked on social media, assuring that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

He remarked that whatever written in the Constitution was conditional on the interpretation of it, noting that the case was critical and warranted swiftness.

Starting out his arguments, PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said that the chief minister of Punjab sent a summary regarding dissolution of assembly to the governor.

However, he said that the governor did not comply to it following which the assembly automatically dissolved after 48 hours.

The counsel argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested the date of polls from the governor, who refused, citing that he was not the one who dissolved the assembly.

Zafar said that President Arif Alvi summoned chief election commissioner for finalizing the date for polls however he did not show up.

Following this, the lawyer said that the president unilaterally announced the dates for elections in both provinces.

He emphasized that the Constitution clearly stipulated that elections could not exceed 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that there was a difference between automatic dissolution of assembly and that performed by the governor.

Barrister Zafar commented that there was a need for someone to intervene in matters of public interest and therefore, the president announced the date.

In response, Justice Mandokhail asked whether the president unilaterally announced the election date or if he was instructed by someone else.

The counsel clarified that the president had provided details regarding the election date in his letter. Additionally, Zafar highlighted that the president had sent two letters to the election commission, with the first one dated February 8 requesting the announcement of the election date.

He added that the main issue at hand was related to the announcement of the election date, which nobody seemed to be prepared for.

The chief justice then asked if the ECP had responded to the president’s first letter, to which the counsel replied in the negative.

During the hearing, PPP’s lawyer Farooq H Naek highlighted that they had filed a petition for the formation of a full court.

The chief justice responded by stating that they would decide on the matter after hearing the counsel’s arguments.

Barrister Zafar maintained that the elections could not be delayed for ten years. The court inquired about the progress in KP and asked if the governor could write a letter seeking consultation on the election date citing terrorism.

The lawyer responded by stating that, according to him, the governor does not possess such authority.

Justice Mazhar asked if the elections could be delayed due to terrorism, to which Justice Ali remarked that the decision on whether the polls would occur could only be taken when a date was fixed for the electoral exercise.

Justice Mazhar then stated that the entire month was wasted on consultations.

Justice Mandokhail inquired if the law and order situation could hamper the organization of the election, to which the CJP responded by reminding everyone that the assemblies in 2013 and 2018 completed their five-year terms.

The DG Law added that the president could only fix the date for the polls once the assemblies completed their term.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that the advice of the chief minister was implemented in KP but not in Punjab.

The CJP stated that holding elections was the ECP’s job, while Barrister Zafar pointed out that Articles 218, 219, and 222 of the Constitution declared the election commission responsible for holding elections.

Justice Mandokhail asked who was responsible for announcing the election date, to which Barrister Zafar said that the same question was before the court.

He went on to say that the ECP gets the right to announce the date if Articles 218 and 219 were read jointly.

The hearing was adjourned for a short break and set to resume at 4pm.

CJP takes suo motu

The CJP took suo motu notice after a division bench of the top court referred the matter of delay in polls in both provinces to the top judge, asking him to invoke the jurisdiction.

In the notice, CJP Bandial said the top court’s bench would consider the following questions: